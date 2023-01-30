Davis nabs sixth AAC Player of the Week award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the sixth time this season, Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning.

It marks the 11th AAC weekly honor of his career. The fifth-year point guard averaged a league-best 25.5 points, 8.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds with 1.5 steals in a 2-0 week for the Tigers with wins over SMU and Tulsa.

He also reached 2,000 career points Sunday and moved into second all-time on the AAC’s career scoring list.

The Houston, Texas native finished 16-of-37 (43.2%) from the floor and converted on 13-of-16 (81.3%) trips to the free throw line, while draining six triples. In Thursday’s 99-84 home win against his former squad, Davis recorded his second double-double of the season with 25 points and 11 assists, while also grabbing seven boards. He was 6-of-15 shooting (.400) overall, 3-of-7 from deep (.429) and 10-of-11 from the line (.909).

Davis then backed it up with 26 points, five dimes and four rebounds on the road to lead the Tigers in an 80-68 over against the Golden Hurricane. He scored 19 of his points in the second half and finished 10-of-22 from the field (.455).

Davis shares the honor with Temple’s Khaliff Battle this week.

The Tigers get a full week of rest before returning to FedExForum on Saturday, Feb. 4 to host Tulane at 1 p.m., where they will retire Lorenzen Wright’s jersey and handout bobbleheads of Larry Finch for his celebration game.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.