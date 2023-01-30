Toy Truck Drive
Ahead of holding funeral for Tyre Nichols, Memphis church calls on elected officials to act

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church held a service Sunday titled, “Tyre Deserves Answers.”

“What did I do,” repeated Dr. J Lawrence Turner, pastor of Mississippi Blvd. to Action News 5. “He kept asking that over and over again.”

“You need answers to heal,” Pastor Turner said. “And accountability.”

Now, the pastor is joining others in Memphis in demanding Congress take action and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

During Sunday’s service, Turner also prayed aloud for a fair investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death.

“We want his family to know he will not be forgotten, and the fight is not over,” Turner added.

On Wednesday morning, Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church will welcome Nichols’ family and the community into their sanctuary for Tyre Nichols’ funeral.

“We want to give them comfort,” Turner said. “But we also want to start what is going to be a movement to finally bring police reform to our country.”

A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
RowVaughn Wells
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Memphis Police Car
Memphis Tigers
Tyre Nichols
NAACPis calling on Congress to pass police reform legislation
Grizzlies react to Tyre Nichols video after first home game in 11 days
