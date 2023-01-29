Woman critical after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say.

At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given.

Those with information about this are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

