Tipton County shooting leaves one injured

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night.

The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road.

Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home.

Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and into the vehicle the victims entered.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital due to injury from fragments

Anyone with information should contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s office at 901-475-3300.

