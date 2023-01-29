Toy Truck Drive
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols.

State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change.

Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened.

“Somebody should have stepped in and said, ‘that’s enough!’ Cuff the man and put him in the car and let that be it,” said Tennessee State Representative Joe Towns.

New legislation would prevent fired officers from moving to another department elsewhere.

“We have seen in the past that police officers or law enforcement be terminated for calls from one department in one city, only to go to another city. That needs to stop,” Rep. Clemmons said.

The desire for change comes less than 24 hours after the world got a look at the traffic stop involving Memphis police and Nichols that resulted in his death.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a white cop or a Black cop, we want the same thing when it comes to fair treatment in this community,” said Rep. Towns. “Everybody has to be treated properly. We want justice for this family.”

State leaders encouraged protests like those demonstrated Friday night, adding it’s another way to ensure deaths like these aren’t repeated.

“The thing about rights is that you cannot figure that once you achieve those rights and freedom around the world that they’re going to be maintained, because there comes somebody with these old crazy ideas that try to take them away. So, you have to stand up and protest for them,” Rep. Towns said.

