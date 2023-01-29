Showers this morning then drying out briefly for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Showers will continue this morning but some areas will see a break in the rain this afternoon, along and north of I-40. More widespread rain will rain will arrive after 5 pm and a few periods of heavy rain will be possible. The bulk of the rain will move out tonight with a passing shower or two possible for Monday and much colder temperatures.

TODAY: Rain will continue in the morning then cloudy with a few lingering showers south of I-40. Highs will be near 60 degrees, southwesterly winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will return with periods of heavy rain possible, lows will dip into the upper 30s along with a northerly wind at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers but most will be dry with highs only in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be cloudy on Monday and dry for most but we can’t rule out a shower or two. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 40s. Our next weather system will arrive on Tuesday. Most of the area will have a cold rain, but areas north of I-40 in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas will have sleet to freezing rain. Areas like Dyersburg and Ripley, Tennessee could see some light accumulation of ice with temperatures near or below freezing for several hours. We could also see a few more showers on Thursday before rain exits Thursday night. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s through the end of the week. Friday will be partly cloudy but dry with highs only in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

