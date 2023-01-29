Rain and maybe ice or sleet on the way early week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with a few lingering showers south of I-40. Temperatures will hold in 50s briefly, then fall into the 40s this evening.

TONIGHT: Showers possible with lows will in the mid to upper 30s along with a northerly wind at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, but most will be dry with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT WINTER WEATHER: North MS will likely have a cold rain or rain/sleet mix, but areas in west Tennessee (especially north of I-40) and northeast Arkansas could have sleet or freezing rain. These same areas could see some light accumulation of ice with temperatures near or below freezing for several hours.

TUESDAY: The two main windows for freezing rain is midnight to 8 AM Tuesday morning and again late Tuesday night when temperatures will be around 32°.

WEDNESDAY: Any frozen precipitation should change to all rain during the day Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

LATE WEEK: We could also see a few more showers on Thursday before rain exits Thursday night. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s through the end of the week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

