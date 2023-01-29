MPD: Suspects wanted for GameStop burglary, vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the burglary at 10:56 p.m. at Game Stop on Park Avenue.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and noticed the front door open and glass shattered on the ground at the entrance.

MPD cleared the business and didn’t locate any suspects.

They were able to speak with a Memphis Pizza Cafe employee, who informed officers that his employees had told him that there were multiple people breaking into the Game Stop next door.

Officers spoke with the assistant manager who was able to show the security footage of the incident.

According to video surveillance, approximately 30 to 40 suspects broke into the business, took items and vandalized the store.

The front door that was broken was valued at $300, the three gaming displays valued at $2,000, and the front gate had a value of $500.

Multiple items were taken, including gaming electronics and collectibles totaling $5,000.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.