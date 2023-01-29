MPD: Suspects wanted in Game X Change robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted in a business robbery on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Memphis Police Department responded to the robbery at 1:48 a.m. at Game Exchange on 7464 Winchester Road Suite 103.

Officers made the scene and notice the front door to the business was damaged and the glass busted out.

The store manager made the scene and stated that several laptops, gaming consoles, action figures, iPads, and gaming CDs valued at approximately $7,000 to $10,000 was taken from the business.

According to police, the manager reviewed surveillance video that showed about 16-17 suspects ramming the front door of the store with a white Ford F150 with unknown tags.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

