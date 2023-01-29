Toy Truck Drive
Memphis women’s basketball team falls to #25 USF 67-62

By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis women’s basketball team lost at home to #25 USF 67-62 on Saturday. The Tigers drop to 4-4 in AAC play.

The Bulls took a double-digit lead to halftime and increased it to as much as 14 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made a late surge to cut the advantage down to five with about 90 seconds left. However, a late USF bucket and a pair of free throws would seal the win.

Jamirah Shutes paced the Tigers with 17 points, while Madison Griggs was right behind her with 14.

Memphis will host Houston in another AAC showdown at Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

