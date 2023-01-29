Toy Truck Drive
Funeral arrangments set for Dr. Champion

Dr. Charles A. Champion dead at 92
Dr. Charles A. Champion dead at 92(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion who passed away at the age of 92.

Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960s.

The lie in repose will be held on January 29 at Mount Olive Cathedral C.M.E Church on 538 Martin Luther King Boulevard from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The homegoing celebration for Dr. Champion will be on January 30 at Mount Olive Cathedral C.M.E Church which will start at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Mount Olive Cathedral C.M.E Church or the Champion Family Foundation, P.O Box 16136.

After the service, there will be a processional that takes Dr. Champion’s body to the grounds of Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store for one last time.

