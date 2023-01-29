Toy Truck Drive
City Watch issued for missing 64-year old

Leslie Edwards
Leslie Edwards(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 64-year old Leslie Edwards.

According to police, Edwards is wheelchair bound and has a massive wound that needs constant care.

Edwards is described as 5′8 and weighs 190 lbs., with a bald head.

If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

