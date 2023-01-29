City Watch issued for missing 64-year old
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 64-year old Leslie Edwards.
According to police, Edwards is wheelchair bound and has a massive wound that needs constant care.
Edwards is described as 5′8 and weighs 190 lbs., with a bald head.
If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.