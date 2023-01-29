3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store.

The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests.

Two of the suspects, 18-year-old Rasean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold – were arraigned on second-degree murder charges. They are set to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Brexialee Torres Ortiz, 11, was fatally shot while walking home from the store with a gallon of milk. She is being remembered as a beautiful, smart and caring girl. (Source: WSTM via CNN)

The third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is set to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

The teenager was on furlough from a non-secure juvenile detention facility outside New York City on Jan. 16, the day of the shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred near Dr. King Elementary in Syracuse. Carrying milk, Brexialee was walking home from a nearby grocery store when, according to police, the suspects in a stolen vehicle began firing at another vehicle.

Police say the targets were unarmed and didn’t return fire. But Brexialee was struck by the suspects’ gunfire and killed.

Investigators say they were able to rely on video from police cameras in the area and other surveillance, adding that not many tips from the public came in.

“What we did not rely upon, sadly, was a lot of cooperation from people who know these three individuals. You are not going to forget Brexi’s name,” said Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

Brexialee’s funeral was held Friday. She is being remembered as a beautiful, smart and caring girl.

