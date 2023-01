Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

As our community continues to try to cope with the events surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, we share the heartbreak being felt throughout our city.

Our Memphis campuses will remain closed on Saturday, Jan. 28, and continue to remain closed until further notice. Students, faculty and staff can access the campus facilities with their regular access credentials. Essential facilities will be available to students, faculty and staff. These facilities include the University Center, the Library, Tiger Den and all residence halls. UofM Dining will resume standard hours on Saturday, Jan. 28. For a full listing of dining hours, visit this link: dineoncampus.com/UofM/hours-of-operation.

University officials are continuing to closely monitor any potential safety concerns that may arise as the safety of our campus community remains our top priority. Updates on the reopening of the Memphis campuses will be communicated as soon as possible.