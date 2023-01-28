Toy Truck Drive
Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’

Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reviewing the video for the first time, attorney Blake Ballin released a statement on behalf of one of the former Memphis Police Department officers.

With the focus on Desmond Mills’ actions in the video, the attorney says some questions are still at hand.

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the officers arrested for murder a man in Memphis, graduated from...
Ballin also encourages the public to “use caution and patience in judging Mills’ actions”. He said he is confident that his Mills did not cross or commit the crimes charged against him.

Mills along with four former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Jan. 26.

They are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault - act in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, and aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon.

Mills is out of jail on a $250,000 bond.

He will appear in court along with the other four officers on February 17 at 9 a.m.

