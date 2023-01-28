Suspect arrested in Olive Branch hotel shooting that leaves victim injured

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department responded to a shooting that left one victim in critical condition on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 7890 Craft-Goodman Frontage Road.

A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Alvin J Myles Jr., of Horn Lake, Mississippi, who left the scene but was found and taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

The scene is secured and this remains an active ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.