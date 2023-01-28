State leaders look to change police training statewide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Representative Joe Towns Jr. held a press conference on the release of the brutal beating video of Tyre Nichols.

Among the State Democratic Lawmakers joining Towns were Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons and Memphis Rep. G. A. Hardaway.

“As a long-term Memphian and one of the senior members of our legislative delegation, we want to express our continued support for the family of Mr. Nichols. I’d also like to commend how quickly the police department moved to fire the officers and how fast the District Attorney’s office moved to indict them. They have worked with unparalleled speed to get justice for Tyre Nichols and his family,” said Towns

Memphis city officials released the body cam video documenting how five Memphis Police officers beat, tased and pepper sprayed Nichols earlier this month.

He was pulled over for reckless driving and died three days later from his injuries, said MPD.

All five officers were fired, then later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

