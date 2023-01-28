Reactions pour in following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols’ assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reactions are pouring in following the newly-released videos depicting Tyre Nichols’ arrest prior to his consequential death on Jan. 10.

The City of Memphis released the much-anticipated video of the arrest and assault of Tyre Nichols this evening.

Leaders from around the country have responded, lamenting what they have seen, and calling for justice for Tyre.

President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after the video was released stating that he was “Outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death.”

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.⁰⁰Here's my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023

He spoke with Tyre’s parents Friday afternoon and conveyed his condolences and echoes their calls for peaceful protest. “We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all.”

Martin Luther King III, civil rights activist and the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., said he was “deeply disturbed” by the video, yet it is “perversely familiar.”

The President & CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, reacted, “No person should ever be subjected to such violence, to have to call for their mother as they are being brutalized by police.”

He asked, “how much more bloodshed will it take before Congress acts?”

He commended the speed with which the officers involved were charged, but says, “that is far from enough to ensure justice for Tyre.”

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who spoke earlier today at a press conference with the city leaders calling for peace, offered once again his heartfelt condolences. “I am a second-generation law enforcement officer, and I am troubled by what we all saw.” He promised to do “everything in his power to prevent another parent from having to bury their child in such a tragic and senseless way.”

We have heard many times from Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy this week as he echoed the family’s calls for peaceful protest. His statement this evening explains the reason the footage was released “because it was important to the community and to Tyre’s family, as they want the world to be their witness and feel their pain.”

He further promises to continue seeking justice for Tyre.

The Memphis Grizzlies, who are away tonight playing the Minnesota Timberwolves, held a moment of silence before the game to honor Tyre’s memory. They released a statement earlier today offering their “deepest sympathies and condolences.”

.@thefishnation speaking on the moment of silence held in Minnesota before tonight's game and more. pic.twitter.com/lEX2JtX2nG — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) January 28, 2023

