Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY CREST, Calif. (AP) — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

The shooting comes a week after a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb left 11 dead and nine wounded and only days after a gunman opened fire on a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday, fatally shooting seven people and wounding one. The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Footage released of Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
5 former MPD officers out on bond
Court date set for 5 former MPD officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols
Protestors gathered by the dozens on I-55 in the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest...
Protestors march along I-55 bridge following release of Tyre Nichols traffic stop footage
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Attorneys call for police chief to eliminate SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record
Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of...
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Some sunshine to start but clouds will increase this afternoon and lead to a few showers in the...
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 1/28/23
A migrant from Michoacan, Mexico, uses the CBPOne app Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tijuana,...
Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed