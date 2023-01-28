Periods of rain tonight and more rain for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Showers have arrived across much of the Mid-South and periods of rain will continue into tonight and Sunday. It will be breezy tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall near 50 degrees for most areas.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain as a cold front moves into the area. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue in the morning but will taper off by the afternoon but clouds will linger . Highs will be in the lower 50s and lows will dip into the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be cloudy on Monday and dry for most but we can’t rule out a shower or two. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. Our next weather system will arrive on Tuesday evening. Most of the area will have a cold rain, but areas north if I-40 in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas will have sleet and freezing rain. Areas like Dyersburg and Ripley, Tennessee could see accumulating ice with temperatures near or below freezing for several hours on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. With temperatures around 40 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, only rain will be expected the rest of the day. We could also see a few showers on Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s through the end of the week.

