MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck.
She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she died due to her injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.