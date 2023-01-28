Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she died due to her injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

