MPD: Suspects wanted in multiple business burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple business vandalism incidents from Friday and Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a burglary at 8:40 p.m. on Friday night at City Gear on 2926 Lamar Avenue.

Police say officers patrolled the area when they saw several vehicles parked in front of City Gear. As the officers approached the vehicles, several individuals dressed in all dark clothing got into their vehicles and fled the scene going westbound on Lamar Avenue.

Officers discovered damage to the business’ front glass door, windows, and gates, but no entry was made.

While on the scene, the shopping mall security approached officers and stated that the suspects threatened to kill her and they were also armed with guns.

Security left the scene before officers could get additional information.

The unidentified suspects were driving a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe, a green, black, and gray Dodge Charger, a red Chevy Camaro, a gray and black Nissan Sentra and a black Nissan Altima.

The estimated value of damages was $5,000.

On Friday at 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a business robbery at Urban Outfitters on 2151 Central Avenue, according to MPD.

Officers received an anonymous call that several individuals armed with bats made entry into the business.

Police say officers made the scene and noticed that the side window of the store had been shattered.

The manager arrived on the scene and was unable to tell how many items had been taken, but stated that he would follow up with investigators once the inventory was completed.

On Friday at 10:10 p.m. officers reported a business burglary at Hibbet Sport on 3685 Hickory Hill Road, according to MPD.

Officers arrived in the parking lot and observed approximately 20 cars and SUVs driving away without tags or with TN temporary tags.

When officers approached the building, the front door was completely missing.

Upon entry, officers saw that the store was ransacked and several clothing items were stolen.

The manager made the scene at 10:39 p.m., according to police.

According to video surveillance, a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford equipped with nylon straps, was used to force entry into the building, police say.

On Saturday at 12:15 a.m. officers responded to a burglary again at City Gear on 2926 Lamar Avenue, according to MPD.

Officers arrived on the scene and noticed several vehicles in front of the business and when officers approached the suspects’ vehicles, they fled the scene going eastbound on Lamar Avenue.

One of the suspects’ vehicles was a Uhaul truck with unknown tags

Officers noticed the front glass of the business broken and merchandise scattered throughout the store.

The manager made the scene and told officers that several shoes and clothes valued at $15,000-$20,000 were stolen and the suspects broke the security camera systems.

Officers were unable to view the video footage due to the damage.

