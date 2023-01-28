MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.

This decision was made in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers.

The officers currently assigned to the unit agreed with this next step.

“While the heinous actions of a few cast a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing for all impacted. The Memphis Police Department remains committed to serving our community and taking every measure possible to rebuild the trust that has been negatively affected by the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols.”

