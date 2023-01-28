Toy Truck Drive
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit

Chief CJ Davis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.

This decision was made in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers.

The officers currently assigned to the unit agreed with this next step.

