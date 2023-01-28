I-55 bridge shut down due to protestors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 bridge has been shut down both ways due to protestors on the march.

This comes following the release of SkyCop and police body camera footage by the City of Memphis showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols before his consequential death.

The Memphis Police Department has issued a traffic alert for the following areas:

I-55 North/Riverside Drive

I-55 Memphis-Arkansas Bridge

East E.H. Crump Boulevard/South Third Street

Florida Street/North Parkway

Police activity is present. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Action News 5 is live on the scene and will be providing updates.

The south end of the I-55 Memphis-Arkansas bridge. Traffic is at a complete standstill as protestors march by the dozens following the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest videos. (TDOT)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.