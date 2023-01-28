Toy Truck Drive
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

