Southwest Tennessee Community College moves to all-virtual for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In anticipation of the release of the Tyre Nichols video footage tomorrow and its impact upon the Memphis and Mid-South community, Southwest will pivot to 100% virtual classes, events and business operations on Friday, Jan. 27, only.

Southwest normally operates virtually on Fridays with the exception of a few on-campus classes. On Jan 27, all classes will be held virtually. Regular business operations will continue virtually.

Additionally, all campus locations will be closed including the college’s childcare centers, libraries and bookstores.

Students should contact their instructors for additional information and employees should contact their supervisors.

