Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

SCORPION Unit inactive, Memphis mayor says

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit has been inactive since the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Formed in 2021, the SCORPION Unit is a 50-officer unit that was created to address to address violent crimes throughout the city.

It’s the same unit responsible for conducting the traffic stop on Nichols, who died Jan. 10 following a traffic stop by SCORPION officers that left him critically injured.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci, who is representing Nichols’ family alongside civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, spoke about the SCORPION Unit during a press conference Friday.

“Make no mistake, Tyre Nichols was an innocent victim on that night. He did nothing wrong. He was caught up in a sting,” Romanucci said.

He says there is likely a significant difference in the use of force between units like SCORPION and traditional MPD officers.

“They can’t collect guns, they can’t find stolen cars unless they trap innocent people in this web,” he said.

Hours later, Strickland released his weekly update, which read in part, “Since this event happened, the SCORPION Unit has been and remains inactive.”

Romanucci called for Police Chief CJ Davis to completely disband the SCORPION Unit immediately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder
MSCS
MSCS cancels all after-school activities for Friday
5 former MPD officers out on bond
5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond
Tyre Nichols
Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal

Latest News

People attend a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis...
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
Police Chief discusses arrests in Tyre Nichols' murder
Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Attorneys call for police chief to eliminate SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death