Rain still expected this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly clear through tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. d

SATURDAY: Expect increasing clouds by midday with a few showers in spots by late afternoon. Highs will hit the mid 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph. Rain will become widespread Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue Sunday morning and end by midday or early afternoon. Clouds will linger all day. Highs will be in the mid 50s again. Lows will drop into the 30s Sunday night with more clouds.

WET AND COLD NEXT WEEK: Monday looks cold and dry with highs in the 40s. Lows will drop into the low 30s Monday night with showers or a brief wintry mix possible. That will continue into Tuesday. The chance of frozen precipitation will depend on where the front is located with the highest chance in northwest TN and northeast AR. It’s still not a guarantee at this time. It will remain cold with spotty rain chances through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

