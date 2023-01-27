MSCS cancels all after-school activities for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools are canceling all after-school activities for Friday, January 27.

The decision was made was made in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, and the city’s decision to release the video Friday.

The cancelations also include YCare and athletic events. The Family Wellness Centers will close at 5 p.m.

The 2023 School Choice Showcase, originally scheduled for Saturday, is postponed to February 4.

The remainder of Saturday’s events will be decided on Friday.

