First Alert to potential for freezing rain next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weather system will bring cold air and a chance for freezing rain and sleet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Freezing rain occurs when there's a shallow layer of cold air at the surface. (WMC)

Freezing rain and sleet will both be possible with this system with a sliver of air at the surface below freezing.

TIMING: Precipitation will start off as rain on Tuesday afternoon, but will switch over to sleet and freezing rain (pink color) as temperatures start dropping that night. The best chance for frozen precipitation will be along and north of I-40.

Rain could switch over to freezing rain on Tuesday evening. (WMC)

Although there could be sleet mixed in for the rest of the area, most areas south of I-40 will only see a cold rain. There will be more areas with freezing rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday with ice as far south as Shelby County.

Freezing rain will be possible through early Wednesday. (WMC)

ACCUMULATION: Accumulation of ice will be highly dependent on road temperatures, amount of ice and how long it lasts. At least some ice accumulation is possible on trees and power lines in areas north of I-40. This will most likely occur in the early morning on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon should rise above freezing in those areas, so we are expecting melting later in the day.

Ice Accumulation could reach 0.5" Tuesday into Wednesday. This is a preliminary forecast model. (WMC)

The European Weather Model is showing ice totals at 0.4-0.8″, which could result in tree limbs falling and power outages for several areas in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee. This is just one model and it is still several days out, so these totals will likely change over the next few days as we get more data.

