Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Court date set for 5 former MPD officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols

5 former MPD officers out on bond
5 former MPD officers out on bond(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail.

Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond.

Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin, 30, had a $350,000 bond.

All five are set to appear in court on February 17 at 9 a.m.

All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault - act in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, and aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon.

There is no hearing information at this time.

Officers were held in “special management housing” meaning they were kept away from the general population, according to Shelby County Sherriff’s Office.

The five officers were fired following an internal investigation for their involvement in Nichols’ death.

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

All five have their own criminal defense attorneys representing them. Action News 5 heard from two of those attorneys for the first time in this case Thursday.

“We’re learning as you are and we know the prosecutors will have nothing but good things to say about them and as usual we’ll work together to make sure there’s a fair and just outcome,” said Blake Ballin, defense attorney for Desmond Mills.

Meanwhile, the public release of the traffic stop video will be released on Friday after 6 p.m.

Several entities across Shelby County are amending their schedules today due to the anticipated reaction of the traffic stop video release.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder
MSCS
MSCS cancels all after-school activities for Friday
Tyre Nichols
Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Police Chief discusses arrests in Tyre Nichols' murder
Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Attorneys call for police chief to eliminate SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death