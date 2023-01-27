Community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols and members of the Memphis community will gather at Tobey Skatepark Thursday night to celebrate the life of the fallen 29-year-old after he was killed in an altercation with Memphis police.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop conducted by members of MPD’s SCORPION Unit left him critically injured.

The five officers accused of killing Nichols were indicted by a Grand Jury and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression Thursday.

Nichols was an avid skateboarder who frequented Shelby Farms when he wasn’t working at FedEx, according to family.

This is who Tyre Nichols was — a talented and dedicated skateboarder with SO much life left to live… He didn’t deserve to be tragically taken from his family and community! We will continue to fight for accountability for you Tyre! #JusticeForTyreNichols pic.twitter.com/hYwMnRRZEA — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 23, 2023

On Monday, dozens of skaters gathered outside city hall in a show of support for Nichols’ family as they, along with their attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, watched the video leading up to his death inside.

That video is expected to be released to the public sometime after 6 p.m. Friday, according to District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.