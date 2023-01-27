Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a...
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation that led to him being hospitalized. The FBI, TBI, and U.S. Attorney's Office are investigating this case.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols and members of the Memphis community will gather at Tobey Skatepark Thursday night to celebrate the life of the fallen 29-year-old after he was killed in an altercation with Memphis police.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop conducted by members of MPD’s SCORPION Unit left him critically injured.

The five officers accused of killing Nichols were indicted by a Grand Jury and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression Thursday.

Nichols was an avid skateboarder who frequented Shelby Farms when he wasn’t working at FedEx, according to family.

On Monday, dozens of skaters gathered outside city hall in a show of support for Nichols’ family as they, along with their attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, watched the video leading up to his death inside.

That video is expected to be released to the public sometime after 6 p.m. Friday, according to District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in...
Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal
Kevin Ritz
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
Wreckage from a small plane appears on a field off of County Road 462 on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1

Latest News

Rendering of Opera Memphis' new Midtown headquarters.
Opera Memphis to establish new headquarters in Midtown
Shelby County Clerk's Office on Washington Avenue
Downtown clerk’s office announces 2-week closure of MVR and Title departments
Annual free dental clinic returns for 7th year
Annual free dental clinic returns for 7th year
DeSoto County officials work to expand broadband access
DeSoto County officials work to expand broadband access