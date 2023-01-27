Bluff City Life: Wed., 25 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Plant Parenting: Caring For Jade Plants
Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry because I have a plant expert that’ll have your garden growing wild.
Amanda Willoughby | Lead Video Instructor at Cloud 901 Teen Lab | IG: @amandabwilloughby
Behind The Bar: What’s Happening At Inkwell
Go behind the bar and meet the man serving up inkwells craftiest cocktails!
Joseph Beasley | Bartender at Inkwell | IG: @inkwellbar
Crafting Cocktails: Making The Inkwell Sour
Shaking, mixing, and pouring up drinks. Inkwell is showing us one of their signature cocktails.
Your Mind & The Machine & Web Of Innovation
Meet the man who is bringing us further into the future. Check out his new exhibit at MoSH featuring artificial intelligence!
HP Newquist | Author, museum founder, musician, & writer | TW: @HPNewquist | moshmemphis.com
Plant Parenting: Propagating Jade Plants
For all the plant mamas and poppas out there, this one’s for you. An expert has tips to keep your plants thriving all year long.
Transform Students Lives, Enrich Our Communities
A ribbon cutting, a history-making sports season…Northwest Community College has been up to a lot. Hear from the president himself about everything happening.
Dr. Michael Heindl | President of Northwest Mississippi Community College
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Another Round Of Drinks With Inkwell
On to another one! Inkwell Bar’s got one more drink on the menu. See what they’re pouring up.
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
