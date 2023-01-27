Bluff City Life: Wed., 25 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Plant Parenting: Caring For Jade Plants

Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry because I have a plant expert that’ll have your garden growing wild.

Amanda Willoughby | Lead Video Instructor at Cloud 901 Teen Lab | IG: @amandabwilloughby

Behind The Bar: What’s Happening At Inkwell

Go behind the bar and meet the man serving up inkwells craftiest cocktails!

Joseph Beasley | Bartender at Inkwell | IG: @inkwellbar

Crafting Cocktails: Making The Inkwell Sour

Shaking, mixing, and pouring up drinks. Inkwell is showing us one of their signature cocktails.

Joseph Beasley | Bartender at Inkwell | IG: @inkwellbar

Your Mind & The Machine & Web Of Innovation

Meet the man who is bringing us further into the future. Check out his new exhibit at MoSH featuring artificial intelligence!

HP Newquist | Author, museum founder, musician, & writer | TW: @HPNewquist | moshmemphis.com

Plant Parenting: Propagating Jade Plants

For all the plant mamas and poppas out there, this one’s for you. An expert has tips to keep your plants thriving all year long.

Amanda Willoughby | Lead Video Instructor at Cloud 901 Teen Lab | IG: @amandabwilloughby

Transform Students Lives, Enrich Our Communities

A ribbon cutting, a history-making sports season…Northwest Community College has been up to a lot. Hear from the president himself about everything happening.

Dr. Michael Heindl | President of Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Another Round Of Drinks With Inkwell

On to another one! Inkwell Bar’s got one more drink on the menu. See what they’re pouring up.

Joseph Beasley | Bartender at Inkwell | IG: @inkwellbar

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.