Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

How To Build A Brand In Service

We learn the best reasons and ways to give back to your community and how to spot the need.

Davina Jones | Executive Director of Couture Cares | IG: @couturecarestn

Fill The Closet Dress Drive

Paying it forward never looked so good. See how Chick-Fil-A is helping make prom a night Memphis teens won’t forget.

April Armstrong | Catering Director at Chick-Fil-A, Southaven | IG: @cfasouthaven

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A

A Special Presentation Of Giacomo Puccini’s Opera

A night at the theatre. The drama unfolding in Opera Memphis’ lineup is something you have to see.

Leah Hawkins | Lead at TOSCA - Opera Memphis | IG: @leahhawkins_ | IG: @operamemphis

A Special Shen Yun Performance

Stunts, music, and a story that’s captivated the world. Here’s a preview of the award-winning show Shen Yun.

IG: @shenyunperformingarts

Sponsored by Shen Yun

The Crossroads Of Champions, pt. 1

Guiding the young into manhood. Meet a Memphis organization determined to help the next generation be bold.

Pastor Marvin Mims, Sr. | St. Mark Baptist Church | FB: St Mark Baptist Church - Memphis

The Crossroads Of Champions, pt. 2

Luxury Living For Active Adults 55+

Living the high life after retirement. See the elderly community in Germantown, ready for you to call home.

Brett Robinson | Managing Director of Sales - Active Adult Division at Greystar | Avenida Watermarq at Germantown

Sponsored by Avenida Watermarq at Germantown

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

