Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
How To Build A Brand In Service
We learn the best reasons and ways to give back to your community and how to spot the need.
Davina Jones | Executive Director of Couture Cares | IG: @couturecarestn
Paying it forward never looked so good. See how Chick-Fil-A is helping make prom a night Memphis teens won’t forget.
April Armstrong | Catering Director at Chick-Fil-A, Southaven | IG: @cfasouthaven
Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A
A Special Presentation Of Giacomo Puccini’s Opera
A night at the theatre. The drama unfolding in Opera Memphis’ lineup is something you have to see.
Leah Hawkins | Lead at TOSCA - Opera Memphis | IG: @leahhawkins_ | IG: @operamemphis
A Special Shen Yun Performance
Stunts, music, and a story that’s captivated the world. Here’s a preview of the award-winning show Shen Yun.
Sponsored by Shen Yun
The Crossroads Of Champions, pt. 1
Guiding the young into manhood. Meet a Memphis organization determined to help the next generation be bold.
Pastor Marvin Mims, Sr. | St. Mark Baptist Church | FB: St Mark Baptist Church - Memphis
The Crossroads Of Champions, pt. 2
Luxury Living For Active Adults 55+
Living the high life after retirement. See the elderly community in Germantown, ready for you to call home.
Brett Robinson | Managing Director of Sales - Active Adult Division at Greystar | Avenida Watermarq at Germantown
Sponsored by Avenida Watermarq at Germantown
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
