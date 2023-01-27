Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Mon., 23 January

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Arts & Crafts With Wine

Have a few empty wine bottles? Get ready to smash them up. See how you can turn broken into beautiful.

Alice Lasky-Castle | 5 In One Social Club | IG: @fiveinonesocialclub

Becoming A Renowned Chef From Memphis

His expertise in the kitchen, phenomenal. How Chef Phillip Dwayne’s cooking took him around the world.

Chef Phillip Dewayne | Owner & Executive Chef of Park + Cherry Café | IG: @parkandcherry

| IG: @chefphillipdewayne

Making Healthy Eating Fun

You know the story, now let’s see him in action. Chef Dewayne is firing up the stove to show us what’s cooking.

Chef Phillip Dewayne | Owner & Executive Chef of Park + Cherry Café | IG: @parkandcherry

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

