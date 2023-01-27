Bluff City Life: Fri, 20 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Premium Pound Cake Made Vegan

Cakes, cookies…this bake shop has all your favorites, even vegan. We’re tasting some treats today!

Sweet Success: Building A Plant-Based Bake Shop

Vegan options and sweet tooth favorites! This bake shop has it all. Sit down with the owner transforming an assortment of desserts, plant-based & sweet!

Bluff City Life Feature: Whitehaven Brews Good Coffee For All

Need a little pick me up? See how Muggin Coffeehouse has got you covered with their one-of-a-kind brews.

Muggin Coffeehouse | IG: @muggin_coffee

Celebrating The Year Of The Rabbit

Celebrating the year of the rabbit! unveiling what’s to come from upcoming festivities!

Jenny Erwin | President of the Greater Memphis United Chinese Association | FB: Greater Memphis United Chinese Association

Colorful Inspirations Coming From A Dream

Groovy art that adds a pop of color to your life. Meet the artist and see how her designs carry a personal message.

Allie Arcos | Owner of Made To Dream | IG: @madetodream.co

Cultivating The Minds Of Young Leaders

Helping out around Memphis. See how one group answers the call for those in need.

K. Durell Cowan | Founder & Executive Director of Heal 901 | IG: heal901_

Preventing Violence In Intimate Spaces

Establishing a safe bar -- How Heal 901 is teaching young men to be aware of the signs of sexual abuse and how to intervene!

