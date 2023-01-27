Bluff City Life: Fri, 20 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Cakes, cookies…this bake shop has all your favorites, even vegan. We’re tasting some treats today!
Ranequa Bean | Pastry Chef & Owner of 350Baked | IG: @350.baked
Sweet Success: Building A Plant-Based Bake Shop
Vegan options and sweet tooth favorites! This bake shop has it all. Sit down with the owner transforming an assortment of desserts, plant-based & sweet!
Bluff City Life Feature: Whitehaven Brews Good Coffee For All
Need a little pick me up? See how Muggin Coffeehouse has got you covered with their one-of-a-kind brews.
Muggin Coffeehouse | IG: @muggin_coffee
Celebrating The Year Of The Rabbit
Celebrating the year of the rabbit! unveiling what’s to come from upcoming festivities!
Jenny Erwin | President of the Greater Memphis United Chinese Association | FB: Greater Memphis United Chinese Association
Colorful Inspirations Coming From A Dream
Groovy art that adds a pop of color to your life. Meet the artist and see how her designs carry a personal message.
Allie Arcos | Owner of Made To Dream | IG: @madetodream.co
Cultivating The Minds Of Young Leaders
Helping out around Memphis. See how one group answers the call for those in need.
K. Durell Cowan | Founder & Executive Director of Heal 901 | IG: heal901_
Preventing Violence In Intimate Spaces
Establishing a safe bar -- How Heal 901 is teaching young men to be aware of the signs of sexual abuse and how to intervene!
