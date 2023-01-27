Warmer and windy end to the work week with your First Alert to weekend rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much warmer this afternoon thanks to sunny skies and southerly winds. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for areas north of I-40 as Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Dry weather will prevail until late Saturday as a cold front enters the region, bringing widespread rainfall.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph,

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Winds: Southwest 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase by midday Saturday with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid to upper 50s. Rain is likely Saturday night as a cold front moves into the area. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue Sunday morning and end by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s and lows will dip into the upper 30s that night. Clouds will linger all day Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry on Monday, but it will remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. Our next weather system will arrive on Tuesday evening. Most of the area will have a cold rain, but areas north if I-40 in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas will have sleet and freezing rain. Areas like Dyersburg and Ripley, Tennessee could see accumulating ice with temperatures near or below freezing for several hours on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. With temperatures around 40 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, only rain will be expected the rest of the day. We could also see a few showers on Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s through the end of the week.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM CST FRIDAY (WMC)

