Rep.-elect Justin Pearson shares plans for District 86

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - District 86 has a new state representative, following the death of a long-time Memphis leader Dr. Barbara Cooper.

Following Tuesday’s special election, Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest state representatives in 26 years.

The community activist turned state leader says he will follow in the footsteps of Rep. Cooper, who died days before the November election.

“There is no filling Representative Dr. Barbara Cooper’s shoes,” Pearson said. “It’s following the trails that she’s blazed, and that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

The 28-year-old from Westwood says he’s honored to serve the more than 60,000 people in his district.

“My life, every day, is to serve and to find how to be of service inside of Memphis, Shelby County, for our state and that’s what we’re going to do in Nashville,” he said. “And I’m thankful to God for the opportunity to do so.”

Pearson is no stranger to leadership, having played a major role as an activist in helping stop the construction of the Byhalia pipeline.

He says everyone has a role to play to improve their community.

”Everybody can be in the movement; you don’t need a title to help effect change,” Pearson said. “With no titles, we stopped two multi-billion-dollar corporations and protected over a million people’s drinking water and protected Clyde Robinson and Scottie Fitzgerald’s land... you don’t need a title to create change.”

He’s now focused on pushing and supporting housing-related legislation.

”The stopping of a lot of these rental companies from being able to come into our community without us knowing who they are,” he said. “And that’s allowing them to delinquent properties, that’s allowing them to be slum lords, and really harm our community.”

As he reflected on the death of Tyre Nichols, Pearson says addressing violence in the city is critical.

“We’ve got to do things differently or we can continue to expect for black folks in this community and across our city to be terrorized in their interactions with police officers.”

Pearson won his election by 1,235 votes. There are 45,000 eligible voters in the district.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.