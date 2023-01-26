Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours

West Virginia authorities say 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz has been arrested for kidnapping and torturing a woman. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been arrested after authorities say he kidnapped and tortured a woman for hours.

According to the Philippi Police Department, the department along with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Tuesday.

Barbour County deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a home when they arrived.

They said the woman told them that a man, later identified as 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz, had hit her in the face which caused her eye to get swollen shut.

According to officers, the woman also said she was trying to leave Martz earlier in the day, but he held her against her will and tortured her for several hours.

Court documents stated that Martz hit the woman, sat on her, threatened to kill her, and burned her stomach and leg with a torch. The woman then escaped the house through a window to call police after hiding under a porch.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment once they arrived at the scene while Martz was taken into custody.

Philippi police said Martz has been charged with kidnapping with further charges possible and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Additionally, deputies said money, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and an unloaded gun were found inside the home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Memphis Police Department
1 dead after car crash on I-40
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a...
Independent autopsy shows Tyre Nichols ‘suffered extensive bleeding caused by severe beating,’ attorneys say
Tyre
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

Latest News

38th annual International Blues Challenge
Blues musicians make their way to compete in the 38th annual International Blues Challenge
FILE - Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday,...
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
Vice President Kamala Harris lays a wreath at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park,...
VP Harris urges Congress to do more against violence and shootings
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: Warnings boy had gun ignored before he shot teacher