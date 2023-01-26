Memphis Zoo announces spring hiring blitz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoological Society has announced plans to add more than 150 new team members for the upcoming spring season.

The zoo is looking for passionate individuals who are customer-service oriented and dedicated to the zoo’s mission of creating adventures and saving wildlife.

The hiring blitz will kick off with two job fairs held on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to please bring an ID and be prepared to interview.

Attendees must show the above image to the parking attendant and gate staff upon arrival.

Currently, there are seasonal (six-month) customer service and team lead positions open in the following departments- Culinary, Retail, Guest Services, Rides, Education, Horticulture, Admissions, and Membership.

Part-time, full-time positions and internships are also available.

“At the Memphis Zoo, we create adventures while saving wildlife. We are seeking energetic, fun, responsible and service-orientated applicants for seasonal employment opportunities,” said Steve Rodriguez, director of Human Resources.

For more information, click here.

