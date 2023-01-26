Full sunshine to end the week and rain returns this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny but windy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph. It will remain mostly clear Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Expect increasing clouds by midday Saturday with a few showers in spots near sunset. Highs will hit the low to mid 50s. Rain is likely Saturday night with lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue Sunday morning and end by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will drop into the 40s with another chance of cold rain by Tuesday. There could be some frozen precipitation Tuesday night depending on how low temperatures go, but that’s still questionable at this time. It will remain cold with spotty rain chances through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

