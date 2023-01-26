Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Full sunshine to end the week and rain returns this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny but windy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph. It will remain mostly clear Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Expect increasing clouds by midday Saturday with a few showers in spots near sunset. Highs will hit the low to mid 50s. Rain is likely Saturday night with lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue Sunday morning and end by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will drop into the 40s with another chance of cold rain by Tuesday. There could be some frozen precipitation Tuesday night depending on how low temperatures go, but that’s still questionable at this time. It will remain cold with spotty rain chances through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
5 former officers in custody, charged with murder in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in...
Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy
Kevin Ritz
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal
Wreckage from a small plane appears on a field off of County Road 462 on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1

Latest News

et
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 26, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry and chilly today with your First Alert to warmer temperatures and chances for rain
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 1/26
WMC First Alert Weather
Clouds clearing, but the cold remains today