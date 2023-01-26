Dry and chilly today with your First Alert to warmer temperatures and chances for rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and chilly today, but a nice warming trend will occur on Friday as winds shift from the south and some could be strong. A Wind Advisory will likely be issued for portions of the Mid-South as winds approach 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Rain chances will return Saturday night and continue into Sunday as a cold front moves through the region.

AVERAGE HIGH: 52

AVERAGE LOW: 33

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 41 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Flurries possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s Friday. It will be windy with gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: There will be sunshine early Saturday, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will move in late Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning as a front pushes through the area. Rain will move out Sunday late afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, it will feel much cooler with highs in the 40s. It will be dry and clouds Monday, but our next rain chance will be on Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

