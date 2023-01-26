Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation

Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were terminated from the Memphis Police Department Friday following an administrative investigation into the "use of force" that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.(Memphis Police Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, days after a confrontation with police put him in the hospital.

Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police in the Hickory Hill area on January 7 for what was originally reported as reckless driving.

MPD to release body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest
MPD to release body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest(Action News 5)

Five officers were fired following an internal investigation for their involvement, as well as two EMTs with Memphis Fire being relieved of duty pending the results of their own internal investigation.

Those MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.

The United States Department of Justice and FBI announced the opening a civil rights investigation into the death on January 18.

Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis issued a statement regarding the investigation.

“In light of the horrific circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, it is absolutely incumbent upon me, your chief, to address the status of what the Memphis Police Department is doing, has done, and will continue to do in furtherance of finding truth in this tragic loss, ensuring we communicate with honesty and transparency, and that there is absolute accountability for those responsible for Tyre’s death,” Chief Davis said.

Family members and attorneys got the chance to review the police body cam footage Monday before it was publicly released. They also met with Memphis police.

Mulroy said in a statement that he expects the video will be publicly released this week or next week.

The family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Antonio Romanucci to represent them following Nichols’ death. Crump called the video “appalling, heinous, violent and troublesome.”

Crump said Nichols’ mother was unable to sit through more than a minute of the video. In that first minute, Tyre asked police officers, “What did I do?” Crump said.

Nichols’ funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ritz
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in...
Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy
Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten
MPD: Woman, two children found
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 1/26
Justin J. Pearson
Shelby County Commission appoints Representative-elect Justin J. Pearson to District 86 seat
38th annual International Blues Challenge
Blues musicians make their way to compete in the 38th annual International Blues Challenge
‘Grow Your Own’ program uses apprentice-style teaching to attract future teachers
Tennessee recruiting teachers with fast-growing program