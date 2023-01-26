Toy Truck Drive
Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local politicians, attorneys, community leaders and more are reacting to five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols.

Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault-act in concert and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a joint statement after the charges were released:

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson issued a statement, asking for prayers for Tyre Nichols’ family.

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) released a statement on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, saying:

Action News 5 is continuing to reach out to community leaders for their reaction to the arrests.

Latest News

5 former officers in custody, charged with murder in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
