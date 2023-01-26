Clouds clearing, but the cold remains today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s starting off cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 30s. There could be flurries this morning and afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear today, so we will get some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s today. A few clouds will move in overnight and we could see more flurries. Low temperatures will tumble into the 20s to lower 30s.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 41 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Flurries possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s Friday. It will be windy with gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: There will be sunshine early Saturday, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will move in late Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning as a front pushes through the area. Rain will move out Sunday late afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, it will feel much cooler with highs in the 40s. It will be dry and clouds Monday, but our next rain chance will be on Tuesday.

