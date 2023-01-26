Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Clouds clearing, but the cold remains today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s starting off cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 30s. There could be flurries this morning and afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear today, so we will get some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s today. A few clouds will move in overnight and we could see more flurries. Low temperatures will tumble into the 20s to lower 30s.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 41 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Flurries possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s Friday. It will be windy with gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: There will be sunshine early Saturday, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will move in late Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning as a front pushes through the area. Rain will move out Sunday late afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, it will feel much cooler with highs in the 40s. It will be dry and clouds Monday, but our next rain chance will be on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ritz
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in...
Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
More clouds along with breezy and cold conditions
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to lingering clouds, drizzle, and a few flurries
ET
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 25, 2023
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 1/25