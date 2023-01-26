Blues musicians make their way to compete in the 38th annual International Blues Challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Blues musicians from across the world descended on Beale Street this week for the 38th annual International Blues Challenge.

DedFoot Duo is just one of those bands that came from Lansing, Michigan. The band, who won the Mid-Michigan qualifier said they’re honored to be performing at the birthplace of blues for the first time.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Wil Pruitt. “It’s surreal because there’s so many great people who have come through this town.”

Playing in the place where greats like BB King got their big breaks is an honor not lost on Pruitt’s bandmate Justin Deason.

“Just to come here and be a part of it is a prize in itself,” Justin Deason told Action News 5. “We’re down here to meet some cool people and all the acts. We’re excited.”

The competition will wrap up on Saturday at The Orpheum. For more information on where and when to catch all of the acts, visit the International Blues Society.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.