Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ritz
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in...
Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy
Wreckage from a small plane appears on a field off of County Road 462 on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents
et
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 26, 2023
Tran opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio,...
Sheriff: Gunman didn’t know Monterey Park dance hall victims
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the House select committee investigating...
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 former officers in custody in connection to death of Tyre Nichols