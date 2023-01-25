Veterinarian: More that half of dogs are classified as clinically overweight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a weight problem in America and it isn’t just affecting humans.

More than half of dogs and 60 percent of cats are classified as clinically overweight, but 90 percent of pet parents with an overweight pet don’t realize it.

Veterinarians from the Nat Geo Wild’s Show: “Critter Fixers: Country Vets”, Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how we can end pet obesity and a new campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

