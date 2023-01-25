Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment(WABI)
By Tylen Daniels and Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January.

They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m.

It will be at the former Lincoln Junior High property on 667 Richmond Avenue.

The subdivision will consist of 14 single-family units and eight duplexes for ownership by low and moderate-income families.

They were designed by Design Love Studio and will be one of the first Open Plan Subdivisions in the City of Memphis.

“This new subdivision is an example of what’s possible when there’s a collaboration between public and private entities. It continues our goals to rebuild, restore and renew,” said CEO of the Works Roshu Austin.

Board members, philanthropic and community partners, city and county officials, neighborhood residents/neighbors, staff, and friends will attend the groundbreaking event.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Lincoln Park,” said Austin

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Memphis Police Department
1 dead after car crash on I-40
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a...
Independent autopsy shows Tyre Nichols ‘suffered extensive bleeding caused by severe beating,’ attorneys say
Tyre
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

Latest News

ET
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 25, 2023
Kevin Ritz
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten
MPD: Woman, two children missing in Memphis
Collierville Schools aviation program
Collierville students soar in their new aviation program