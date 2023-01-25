South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January.

They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m.

It will be at the former Lincoln Junior High property on 667 Richmond Avenue.

The subdivision will consist of 14 single-family units and eight duplexes for ownership by low and moderate-income families.

They were designed by Design Love Studio and will be one of the first Open Plan Subdivisions in the City of Memphis.

“This new subdivision is an example of what’s possible when there’s a collaboration between public and private entities. It continues our goals to rebuild, restore and renew,” said CEO of the Works Roshu Austin.

Board members, philanthropic and community partners, city and county officials, neighborhood residents/neighbors, staff, and friends will attend the groundbreaking event.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Lincoln Park,” said Austin

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.