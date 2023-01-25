MPD: Woman, two children missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a woman and two children on Wednesday morning.

Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten were last seen on Jan. 14.

According to MPD, Erica left the home with her two children two weeks ago, and the family has not heard from them.

Thirty-seven-year-old Erica has black hair and is 5′2.

Seven-year-old Nicole is 4′0 with a medium complexion and thin build.

Four-year-old Raniesha is 3′0 with a dark complexion and thin build.

Anyone with information on the Wooten’s location is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

